DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wayne International Independent TV & Film Festival (WITFF) is the only independent film festival in Wayne, Michigan which will be held September 9 – 12, 2021 to submit your entry and garner more information go to the film festival website wayneinternationalfilmfestival.com.

The WIITFF begins as a collaboration between two film/television industry professionals who are both avid movie fans and lifelong patrons of the arts. Together they share the vision that with the steadfast support of the Wayne community and businesses the WIITFF will soon become the premier Midwest Film Festival in the heartland of America. As a trusted doorway for connecting indie filmmakers, artists, and producers to industry executives as they take the next steps in their career. Submissions are being taken this week with the regular deadline March 31st and May 31st is the late deadline.

The Festival will showcase their talent and creativity based solely on the merit of their work and professionalism. By bringing together brilliant filmmakers and content creators from all across the state of Michigan, the continental U.S. and Internationally abroad we are directly connecting filmmakers with appreciative audiences here in Wayne, MI that will welcome all visitors with a special brand of hospitality. The plan is to organically grow the festival to a weeklong event.

A major objective of the festival is to bring together filmmakers and industry professionals to share skills and knowledge irrespective of background, race, gender, or religion and celebrate Cinema and the Arts. Therefore, Wayne is an ideal location for a film festival. Wayne features a vibrant and supportive community, a landmark screening venue, local industry professionals and an ideal logistical layout of supporting businesses that would all combine to create a memorable festival experience. Altogether, with the support of our generous sponsors and ambassadors, Wayne is allowing us to develop a film festival that will be here to stay.

For over 20 years, Antoine McKay, Founder / President / Executive Director, has been among the leading actors and directors to hail from the Midwest. He developed his passion for acting at a young age and honed his skills at Eastern Michigan University's prestigious theatre arts program and by studying under world famous acting coach, Uta Hagen. His credits include starring roles in countless commercials and television appearances on programs including Detroit 187 (ABC), ER (NBC), Prison Break (FOX), Sports Action Team (NBC), Patriot (Amazon), Empire (FOX), and South Side (Comedy Central).

“Our aim is to become the festival where national and international talent is discovered,” said McKay. “We have the support, and we have the passion.” WIITFF hopes to create a trusted doorway for indie artists to take the next steps in their career.

Michelle Guernsey-McKay, Founder, Vice President, Director of Arts & Community Relations has recently renewed her love for acting, guest starring in the film Fatal, and in The G on Prime video. All the directors and content creators of selected films will be invited and expected to attend and talk about their work in post-screening discussions. Michelle knows it is these discussions hosted by filmmakers, journalists and experts that open the door to even more film making and directing for indie film. “The key is to connect filmmakers with their audiences at a festival,” says Michelle Guernsey-McKay.

About:
The Wayne International Independent TV & Film Festival mission is to engage, embrace, and encourage the local and international cinematic vision of creative storytellers by providing a multifaceted event that highlights and nourishes the local culture of a small blue-collar city rich with an automotive history of grit and fortitude by providing educational opportunities and creative activities along with collaborative development of film projects.
We strive to create an atmosphere of inspiration through well-attended screenings, high-quality programming, stimulating panel discussions, and opportunities for authentic engagement. This festival thrives on fostering lasting connections and partnerships among attendees, filmmakers, and industry professionals. For More Information: https://www.wayneinternationalfilmfestival.com/

