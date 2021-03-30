GSky logistical expert works behind the scenes to insure on time green wall installation.
GSky® Plant Systems, Inc.’s Living Green Walls can’t be done without a logistical expert working behind the scenes.DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As GSky’s Supply Chain Manager based at the company’s Vancouver, British Columbia, headquarters, Kam oversees procurement & logistics of materials, packaging, and finished goods globally. For the past six years, she has worked closely with GSky’s project and finance managers, as well as the operations team, to see that every component of Living Green Walls – from plants to building materials and irrigations – arrived on time and ready to install.
Kam also negotiates pricing, delivery requirements, and quantities with suppliers - striving for cost reduction opportunities and ensuring a level of inventory is available.
“We really couldn’t do what we do so well without Amy’s expertise,’’ said GSky® CEO Hal Thorne. “Over the past six years, she has developed and implemented new systems, best practices, inventory control, demand planning, and other optimizations in order to support the business.’’
It all adds up to GSky’s Living Green Walls in the interiors and exteriors of Fortune 500 companies worldwide and supports our Global Dealer network's green wall efforts.
“It’s extremely satisfying to know that I’m making a difference in ‘green’ technology,’’ said Kam. “Watching our Living Green Walls installed at some of the more famous companies in the world never gets old. It’s a source of pride for everyone at GSky®, and particularly for me to be able to bring my expertise to enable GSky to grow."
About GSky®
GSky® Plant Systems, Inc. has headquarters offices in Delray Beach, Fl., and Vancouver, British Columbia, and Sales Offices in Denver, Colo., and Hamburg, Germany. GSky® is a leading provider of vertical Living Green Walls in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. The company was founded based on the explosive growth of green technology.
Now GSky®️ is "Bringing Green Walls to the Floor" with its just-launched Mobile Versa Wall,®️ a self-contained Living Green Wall for more flexible space planning.
All GSky® Living Green Walls are irrigated by low flow drip emitters on programmable controllers and, in many cases, can be equipped with recycling components to create an extremely efficient low water usage system.
GSky® currently has more than 900 installed, or under contract, Living Green Walls, representing more than 300,000 square feet in 19 countries.
