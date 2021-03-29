92-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Pleads for Tolerance and Compassion to Combat Hate
Ben Lesser Speaks on The Long Shot Leaders Podcast for 2 /12 hours about the horrific accounts of torture, near-death experiences from the Nazi death camps.
I believe sharing my story of going from a Nazi nightmare to an American dream can help others.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of social injustice, political turmoil, and mass shootings. Ben Lesser, Holocaust survivor, and author urges people to find tolerance and compassion to combat hate.
— Ben Lesser
Lesser says that his life’s mission is to make people aware of the atrocities of the holocaust through his firsthand experiences but at the same time get people to concentrate on peace and kindness.
“Long Shot Leaders” Podcast featuring successful people that overcame large obstacles to find success in one-way shape or form interview Lesser for 2 ½ hours about his entire experience of the holocaust, Nazi death camps, several near-death experiences, and his triumph of survival.
During a recent interview, Lesser, Author of the book, “Living a Life That Matters”, and founder of the Zachor Foundation says, “I believe sharing my story of going from a Nazi nightmare to an American dream can help others.”
Lesser goes on to say, “We can learn about resilience from survivors of all kinds.” Ben’s story and interview are on the Long Shot Leaders Podcast website.”
His story spans Jewish life in pre-Nazi Germany, the Nazi occupation of the Jews in Nazi Germany during World War 2 to his liberation at the end of the war.
“Long Shot Leaders,” tells the stories and secrets of leaders, Innovators, entrepreneurs, and various high achievers. They explore their struggles, shortcomings, challenges, and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. Hosted by Michael Stein. Stein is an Entrepreneur, actor, filmmaker and stand-up comedian.
Holocaust Survivor & author Ben Lesser