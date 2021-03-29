ENGworks, BIM Services Market Leader, Announces its New Name: ENG

This growing Company in the field of building technology announces the refresh of its brand. As ENGworks develops, its name simplifies to ENG.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time and resources optimization is the key of Building Information Modeling (BIM), a construction methodology focused on simplifying processes and applying technology to make the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry more efficient. In line with these underlying BIM principles of simplification and continuous evolution, ENGworks is now ENG In 2007, Axel Krüger, founder and CEO, started the business based in Costa Mesa, California, as ENGstudios to bring much needed BIM technology solutions to the AEC industry. In 2012, ENGstudios joined forces and experience to CADworks, which was based in Chicago, and agreed to bring their respective businesses together under a new banner: ENGworks.As ENGworks, the company continuously developed new processes, tools and services for the construction industry. So much so that ENGworks became an internationally recognized BIM services and solutions provider.Both groups continued to serve their core markets, and in 2014, they agreed to operate independently but continue to share the same brand identity, ENGworks. Thus, this new identity, ENG, confirms and makes it formal the decision of running completely independent businesses.Over the course of all these years, ENG has grown from having an office in California to ten offices nationwide, an important presence around the country and more than 200 qualified BIM experts.During 2020, the company had the opportunity to take a step back and reflect upon its present and its future. And the decision of embarking in a simplification journey was made. ENG decided to shorten its name, this is how its clients already referred to them, and it’s how they called themselves within the company.This new stage arises as a natural phase to focus on Virtual Design Construction (VDC) services and solutions, with a concentration on MEP Model Coordination and Prefabrication, Framing/Modular Prefabrication, BIM Management, BIM Design support, Reality Capture and Digital twining.Along with the new name, ENG has a new logo, website and social media, and has simplified its approach to focus better on its purpose: to reshape the construction industry by leveraging BIM technology.Yet behind the new identity, ENG is still the same company and talented team, with the same experience dedicated to providing the best possible services and solutions.ENG is incredibly proud of its work and thankful to the employees, the partnerships, and clients that have accompanied it in its growth. It is the same team benefited from the maturity and simplicity that comes with time.