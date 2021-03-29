Angelena Bonet Wins 'Global Music Award' For Her Music Video CHANGE THE WORLD in Los Angeles

Angelena Bonet ADG Awards Angelena at Trackdown Studios - Fox Studios Australia

Angelena Bonet wins the 'Global Music Award' for her music video "Change The World" that features in her multi-award winning documentary film of the same title.

"Change The World" really is my heart and soul. I mean every word I wrote... every word I sing and I am so grateful it is resonating. Bringing my vision to life has been such a magical experience!” — Angelena Bonet