Angelena Bonet Wins 'Global Music Award' For Her Music Video CHANGE THE WORLD in Los Angeles
Angelena Bonet wins the 'Global Music Award' for her music video "Change The World" that features in her multi-award winning documentary film of the same title.
"Change The World" really is my heart and soul. I mean every word I wrote... every word I sing and I am so grateful it is resonating. Bringing my vision to life has been such a magical experience!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet, of Crystal Heart Records, has won a prestigious 'Global Music Awards' from The Global Music Awards Competition in Los Angeles. The award was given for Angelena's inspiring music video, "Change The World", which features in her multi-award winning documentary of the same title. "Change The World" features exceptional visuals and a powerful message for the world. Recorded at Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced the music she created with her late fiancé, Erick Deeby and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as "I Am Woman", Disney's "Cinderella", George Miller's "Happy Feet" and "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron. The Australian singer-songwriter has won over 150 film and music awards for her documentaries and soundtrack thus far.
— Angelena Bonet
Global Music Awards recognizes professional musicians who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout music. Submissions were received from all over the world, including veteran award winning musicians and fresh new talent. Entries were judged by highly qualified and award winning professionals in the music industry. Established in 2011, the Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition which celebrates independent musicians. Global Music Awards is widely recognized by industry insiders as giving legitimacy to highly talented artists. ‘Global Music Awards is recognized as music's golden seal of approval.’
Each year, Global Music Awards receives hundreds of entries from around the world. If you receive Global Music Award honors you will know that you music stands-out internationally, across cultures. You are being judged in an international competition, not just an American competition. Global Music Award participants are from Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Colombia, Crete, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ecuador, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Isle of Wright, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Guatemala, Romania, Russia, Sierra Leone, Scotland, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States and Venezuela.
Their stated goals are to help independent musicians based on the merits of their music, not to make awards based on record sales or size of fan base. It is a measure respect for Global Music Awards that well-known Grammy and Emmy artists submit their work to Global Music Awards without solicitation. If you want to be known for the company you keep, Global Music Awards is the international music competition for you.
