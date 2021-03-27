Governor McKee, RIDOH Announce Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments to be Posted Today

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing that additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org today at 5 p.m. Approximately 1,000 slots will be made available for the State-run clinic in South County (132 Fairgrounds Road, West Kingston). These appointments will be for slots on Monday.

Vaccine is currently available statewide for people who are 60 to 64, people who are 16 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions, and people who were previously eligible in Phase 1. More information about eligibility is available online.