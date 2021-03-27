Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update on New York's Progress During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"New Yorkers have kept themselves and their families safe and remained vigilant throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even as we vaccinate more people every day, everyone should continue practicing the behaviors that keep them safe," Governor Cuomo said. "Our distribution network stands at the ready to accept and administer an increase in vaccine supply, but New Yorkers should remember the positivity rate is a function of what they do to slow the spread. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are critical tools to help us fight the virus, and they work. We're going to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, but there's work to be done before we defeat the COVID beast once and for all."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

·       Test Results Reported - 259,945

·       Total Positive - 8,201

·       Percent Positive - 3.15%

·       7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.41%

·       Patient Hospitalization - 4,578 (-25)

·       Patients Newly Admitted - 617

·       Hospital Counties - 48

·       Number ICU - 896 (-17)

·       Number ICU with Intubation - 552 (-6)

·       Total Discharges - 159,846 (+543)

·       Deaths - 76

·       Total Deaths - 40,266

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

108

0.01%

31%

Central New York

42

0.01%

32%

Finger Lakes

147

0.01%

41%

Long Island

817

0.03%

33%

Mid-Hudson

531

0.02%

43%

Mohawk Valley

42

0.01%

38%

New York City

2,620

0.03%

31%

North Country

19

0.00%

58%

Southern Tier

67

0.01%

49%

Western New York

185

0.01%

38%

Statewide

4,578

0.02%

35%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

238

210 

19%

Central New York

262

178 

33%

Finger Lakes

397

243 

40%

Long Island

852

652 

23%

Mid-Hudson

679

400 

41%

Mohawk Valley

97

70 

25%

New York City

2,588

1,991 

22%

North Country

58

30

49%

Southern Tier

126

69 

44%

Western New York

545

337 

43%

Statewide

5,842

4,180 

29%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

2.18%

2.24%

2.33%

Central New York

0.91%

0.97%

1.00%

Finger Lakes

1.89%

1.93%

2.00%

Long Island

4.41%

4.34%

4.31%

Mid-Hudson

4.74%

4.82%

4.76%

Mohawk Valley

1.73%

1.79%

1.69%

New York City

4.18%

4.18%

4.26%

North Country

1.31%

1.29%

1.45%

Southern Tier

0.64%

0.68%

0.69%

Western New York

2.78%

2.78%

2.97%

Statewide

3.37%

3.37%

3.41%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

4.69%

4.75%

4.78%

Brooklyn

4.39%

4.51%

4.42%

Manhattan

2.86%

2.92%

2.95%

Queens

5.03%

5.02%

5.01%

Staten Island

4.84%

5.03%

4.84%

 

Of the 1,826,545 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

22,351

75

Allegany

3,003

3

Broome

16,393

52

Cattaraugus

4,734

22

Cayuga

5,577

9

Chautauqua

7,834

17

Chemung

6,766

26

Chenango

2,750

27

Clinton

4,111

34

Columbia

3,639

7

Cortland

3,378

6

Delaware

1,863

17

Dutchess

25,530

130

Erie

72,357

508

Essex

1,428

6

Franklin

2,278

5

Fulton

3,715

15

Genesee

4,739

16

Greene

2,920

14

Hamilton

292

0

Herkimer

4,745

10

Jefferson

5,176

15

Lewis

2,274

17

Livingston

3,770

6

Madison

4,069

22

Monroe

56,049

195

Montgomery

3,514

13

Nassau

165,095

614

Niagara

16,309

70

NYC

815,769

3,903

Oneida

20,692

51

Onondaga

33,978

99

Ontario

6,262

29

Orange

42,328

261

Orleans

2,570

3

Oswego

6,530

23

Otsego

2,845

30

Putnam

9,330

52

Rensselaer

9,856

32

Rockland

42,932

191

Saratoga

13,162

61

Schenectady

11,677

35

Schoharie

1,389

5

Schuyler

917

7

Seneca

1,773

3

St. Lawrence

5,890

14

Steuben

5,847

16

Suffolk

179,524

711

Sullivan

5,393

23

Tioga

3,077

11

Tompkins

3,831

24

Ulster

11,683

92

Warren

3,132

16

Washington

2,620

30

Wayne

4,781

25

Westchester

118,001

492

Wyoming

3,046

9

Yates

1,051

2

 

Yesterday, 76 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,266. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

8

Broome

1

Erie

2

Kings

14

Manhattan

9

Monroe

2

Montgomery

1

Nassau

3

Oneida

1

Orange

3

Otsego

1

Putnam

1

Queens

9

Richmond

4

Schoharie

1

Suffolk

8

Tompkins

1

Washington

1

Westchester

5

 

 

 

Update on New York's Progress During the COVID-19 Pandemic

