Wisp's Symptoms Quiz for Six Health Conditions is Online

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth has a unique quiz to help individuals identify symptoms of several diseases.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today that its symptoms quiz for six health conditions is online.

“Our symptoms quiz for six health conditions is a quick and easy way for individuals to find the right meds and treatment,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

As for the quiz, the symptoms quiz asks how fast do you need the medication - ASAP (today or tomorrow) or 3-5 days? Once the individual makes a selection, a dropdown list of symptoms appears, for example: Discomfort (from UTI); Odor (from BV), Itching (from yeast infection), etc. After that, the quiz goes on to ask how often do you experience these symptoms? Based on your answer, several medications are suggested.

As to how customers rate wisp, one customer said she absolutely loves it.

“Incredible care, super responsive, and very quick, plus the price is awesome,” she said, before adding, “I recently hit them up to re-sub during an outbreak and didn't have any problems getting hooked up with a quick prescription that worked until my subscription arrived in the mail. Love this company.”

But she isn’t the only one raving about wisp. A second customer identified as Elaina said, “I’m so happy that this is an option. We as a family haven’t had health insurance for the past year, but this was affordable and so quick. Will be using again if needed or recommending to others.”

For more information, please visit hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

###

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly Telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

Contact Details:

2448 Great Highway, #9

San Francisco CA, 94116

United States