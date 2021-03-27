Hope Valley Barracks AM Report

At 11:35 am Troopers arrested Colby Walker, age 22, of 1A Sylvandale Road, Lisbon, Connecticut for 1.) Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment on the Original Charge of Failure to Stop for an Accident, originating out of the State Police Hope Valley Barracks on 12/04/2020. The arrest was the result of a subsequent investigation. Mr. Walker was processed at the Hope Valley Barracks and later transported to 3rd District Court for arraignment.

At 8:33 pm Troopers arrested Scott Gomes, age 26, of 153 Deer Street, Rumford, RI 02916 for 1.) Fugitive from Justice out of the State of New York on the original charge of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 South in the Town of West Warwick. Gomes was transported to the Hope Valley Barracks where he was processed and later transported to the Adult Correctional Facility pending morning arraignment in Third District Court.

