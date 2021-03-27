Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Bolton water rescue

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A100989

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: LT. R.J. Lucas                            

STATION: VSP Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/26/21 at approx. 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 428 Bolton Valley Access RD., Bolton, VT

VIOLATION: n/a

 

INVOLVED: Derek Taylor

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police, Bolton Fire Dept., Richmond Fire & Rescue, and Colchester Technical Rescue responded to the area of 428 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton, VT after receiving reports of a man caught in the raging Joiner Brook at about 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

 

Upon arriving, first responders determined the man, later identified as Derek Taylor, 30, of Bolton, had entered the water about 50-75 feet upstream in an attempt to rescue one of his dogs after it had fallen in and had been swept downstream by extreme currents. Taylor himself was then swept downstream before he was able to pull himself up onto a rock ledge, just prior to the (approx.) 100 foot waterfalls known as the Bolton Potholes.

 

Through the course of the three-hour operation, Colchester Technical Rescue eventually was able to deploy personnel and bring Taylor back to shore safely.

 

Initial medical assessments indicated Taylor was suffering from hypothermia. He was then transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for further medical treatment.

 

Regretfully, no signs of the dog have been noted.

 

- 30 -

 

