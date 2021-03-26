Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Washington’s leaders focus on opening up international trade opportunities for small businesses

Commerce now has in-country representation in 10 countries helping our state’s small businesses grow through exporting and international business partnerships

The math speaks for itself. Export opportunities are a winning opportunity for Washington businesses.

· Jobs: At least one in four jobs in Washington state is connected to exports. The state’s economy is more closely aligned with international trade than any other state.

· Markets: More than 80% of the worlds purchasing power is outside the United States, making exporting a consistent source of growth and opportunity for businesses of all sizes. Currently, fewer than 1% of U.S. companies engage in export.

· Profits: It’s estimated that companies that export are 17% more profitable than those that don’t.

· Resiliency: Exports and international business development have been an important factor in our state’s resilience, helping many businesses ride out the last several recessions.

