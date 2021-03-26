Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notre Dame: After centuries within the floor, these French oaks will quickly type a part of the brand new spire

Written by Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

Deep in the former royal forest of Bercé, in France’s Loire region, a 230-year-old tree comes crashing to the ground with thunderous intensity.

Just a sapling during the French Revolution, the 65-foot-tall oak tree is one of many being felled as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild Notre Dame.

A 200-year-old oak tree comes down as part of Notre Dame rebuild efforts. Credit: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images

The tree eventually will join 1,000 other oaks being used to reconstruct the wooden lattice of the roof and replace the base of the fallen spire engulfed by the blaze that devastated the Gothic building almost two years ago, in April 2019.

“We know it’s the end of something, but it’s also the beginning,” said Pauline Delord, a 15th-generation forest guardian responsible for protecting and managing the forest.

Her colleague Claire Quinones agrees. “It’s the best second life we can give (the tree),” she said.

Last summer, French president…

