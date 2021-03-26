Hoyer Statement on Major General William J. Walker Becoming First Black American to Serve as Sergeant-at-Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives

"I join in congratulating Maj. Gen. Walker on his appointment as the next Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Representatives and in welcoming him to Capitol Hill. His selection not only makes history but makes sense: as Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, Maj. Gen. Walker is intimately familiar with the challenges of securing the Capitol and safeguarding Members, staff, essential workers, and visitors. He played a central role in helping to restore control of the Capitol on January 6 and has a close working relationship with the D.C. Metropolitan Police as well as police departments and the National Guard in both Maryland and Virginia.