When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 26, 2021 FDA Publish Date: March 26, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sildenafil and Tadalafil Company Name: Namoo Enterprise LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dietary Supplement for male sexual enhancement

Company Announcement

Little Ferry, NJ, Namoo Enterprise LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of PremierZen Black 5000 capsules to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to contain undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil, known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors, are found in FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil and tadalafil in PremierZen Black 5000 products makes them unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore subject to recall.

Risk Statement: Consumers with underlying medical issues who take PremierZen Black 5000 with undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil may experience serious health risks. For example, PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life-threatening. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates. To date, Namoo Enterprise LLC has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The tainted product is marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement and is packaged in card form with one capsule per card and is aware of at least one lot with an expiration date of December 2023. Each pack is black with gold, blue, white and red text. The capsule appears black and is enclosed within clear plastic on the package. The affected lots of PremierZen Black 5000 includes all lots. PremierZen Black 5000 was sold nationwide in the USA via the internet and fulfilled by ebay at www.ebay.com and also fulfilled by amazon at www.amazon.com. On December 17, 2020, FDA issued a press release that warned consumers to avoid certain products found on Amazon, eBay and other retailers due to hidden and potentially dangerous drug ingredients. It also encouraged online marketplaces to ensure these products are not sold on their platforms.

Namoo Enterprise LLC is notifying its customers by this press announcement and by mailing recall letters. Consumers that have PremierZen Black 5000 should stop using and destroy them. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Namoo Enterprise LLC by phone at 201-267-0539, Monday to Friday, 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. EST or email at namooenterprise@gmail.com from Monday to Friday. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.