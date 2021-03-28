BPAPOS Announces Updates to EatOnTheWeb.com Online Ordering for Restaurants

BPAPOS

Product Usage Has Grown Over 1000% During Coronavirus Pandemic

LAYTON, UT, USA, March 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPAPOS announced today that a significant update to their EatOnTheWeb.com integrated online ordering service for restaurants will be available April 5th, 2021. Usage of EatOnTheWeb.com has increased by over 1000% since March of 2020. Online ordering has become a critical function to many restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to stay open within health and safety guidelines. The company believes customer demand for online ordering will continue to grow even as the world begins to emerge from the pandemic. The new updates will include more flexibility and functionality for restaurants, and improve the user experience for their customers.

“Online ordering very quickly became a critical function for many restaurants during the pandemic,” said Paul Moon, Executive Vice President of BPAPOS. “We were excited to be able to offer our customers an integrated solution that was within their COVID-limited budgets. For some, this was the difference between being able to stay open in a limited capacity and having to just close down completely.”

The company says that the explosion of online ordering and delivery service usage is the catalyst for big changes in their EatOnTheweb.com product. Highlights include

• A completely new backend platform designed to handle more traffic

• Improvements to the layout to make the platform easier to use across a range of devices

• More flexibility for restaurants to choose how to display and schedule their menus

• Integration with a 3rd party delivery service for companies that don’t already offer delivery

They say functions like these will help drive continued growth for the platform and for their clients. The update is currently in beta testing and is scheduled for release on April 5th, 2021.

Business Plus Accounting Point of Sale (BPAPOS) by Business Software Solutions, Inc. has provided business and accounting software to tens of thousands of clients for over 30 years. In 2002 BSS released their BPA Restaurant Professional point of sale software creating an affordable, comprehensive software solution for restaurants. In 2015 BSS created EatOnTheWeb.com, an online ordering platform for restaurants that is able to integrate directly with their point of sale software or be run as a standalone service.

More information on BPA Point of Sale is available at https://bpapos.com/restaurant.

More information on EatOnTheWeb.com online ordering is available at https://eatontheweb.com