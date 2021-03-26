Body Recovered from Ossipee Lake

CONTACT: Captain Mike Eastman 603-271-3129 603-271-3128 March 26, 2021

Concord, NH – On March 26, New Hampshire Fish and Game searched Ossipee Lake for a missing woman, Sinead Lyons, a 41-year-old from Lowell, MA. Lyons had been reported missing since March 12 and had last been seen walking her dog on Ossipee Lake.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team responded with an airboat and dive boat to search the area where Lyons had been last seen. A body was located by a side-scan sonar and divers were deployed to recover the body. The body was found in 12.5 feet of water just a short distance from the last confirmed siting of Lyons. The body was recovered at approximately 2:20 p.m. and is awaiting positive identification by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

A special thanks to West Ossipee Fire Department for their assistance.

No further information is available at this time.