Apple Watch App for Tracking Dementia Patients — Introducing Health Monitoring and a Free Version

BoundaryCare is a location-tracking app for dementia patients. Now it offers fall detection, heart health and oxygen saturation monitoring, and a free version.

The app works exactly as we hoped it would. Absolutely wonderful— gives us great peace of mind!” — Subcmdr -- Apple App Store

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoundaryCare is the only location-tracking app made for the Apple Watch and iPhone, and now it’s available in a free version on the Apple App Store.

Easy to set up, BoundaryCare transmits information from the loved one's Apple Watch, and caregivers will receive updates on their iPhone. Thanks to geo-fencing technology, caregivers receive alerts whenever the loved one leaves a pre-defined area.

Basic location-monitoring is included in the new free version, but the premium version of BoundaryCare ($9.99/month) offers much more, including location history, multiple safe zones (in any shape or size), support for shared caregiving, and emergency tracking. Even more important, the premium version of BoundaryCare now offers special health features. Heart rate and irregular heart rhythms are tracked, and on Apple Watch 4 or above, including SE, the app offers fall detection and alerts for caregivers. On the Apple Watch 6, BoundaryCare even monitors oxygen saturation levels -- an important indicator of respiratory difficulties like asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and COVID-19.

Especially designed for patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, BoundaryCare can help protect anyone dealing with cognitive issues, such as autism, Down Syndrome, and more. It's designed to protect vulnerable loved ones while maintaining their dignity.

As Jennv12 reports: "I have a son who has autism and wandering, and not understanding “Stranger danger” has been a huge fear of mine. This app...is user friendly and allows you to set up alerts so you know when your child leaves a specific area. They also have an emergency tracking feature which locates your child in real time. If I could give this App & Customer Service 10 stars I would!"

Some forms of insurance may cover the cost of BoundaryCare, or even of the Apple Watch. See our pricing page for details.

More information is available on the Apple App Store, or at www.boundarycare.com. For questions or customer support, contact BoundaryCare at info@boundarycare.com.

Beatrice Health LLC is a health-focused technology company located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Specializing in apps for iPhone and Apple Watch, its development team has worked on cutting edge products for the iOS and WatchOS platforms.

