One House Worship Delivers Music Video to Latest Uplifting Single, “Good”
“Good” is Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One House Worship announces the music video to their latest inspirational single, “Good”, featuring Naomi Raine.
“Good” is a standout track from the group’s recent EP, release “He Always Provides” co-written by six-time Grammy award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter, Israel Houghton. One House Worship together with Promises” singer and musician Naomi Raine, share a powerful message of encouragement, exclaiming the goodness of God in every season.
“I’m grateful to be a part of such a beautiful and simple song about the goodness of God.” Raine states, “I think about my mistakes, and how I’ve missed things and messed up in different areas of my life. To me, it ‘should’ turn the perfect God off from me, but God is not like people. He loves us so much and He never let's go. My heart’s song will always be about His goodness and faithfulness, so I was so honored to be asked to sing this song!” - Naomi Raine
With the EP release garnering over a million views on YouTube, "Good" has instantly become a new favorite of One House listeners around the world, with features on several international Apple Music and Spotify Playlists.
“Good” featuring Naomi Raine is available now on YouTube, and on their latest EP He Always Provides. Follow them on all social platforms, to stay updated on One House Worship’s latest projects.
About One House Worship
One House Worship is an eclectic camp of writers, producers, and cutting-edge creatives who formulate fresh musical and lyrical masterpieces that cut straight to the heart of every listener. Pioneering a new sound between the Contemporary Christian Music and Gospel genres, their unique sound instantly becomes unforgettable anthems of hope, identity, and victory. Founded by global leaders, entrepreneurs, best selling authors, and pastors of The Potter’s House at One LA and Denver, Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts -- One House Worship is the musical expression of their vision to see people from every walk of life encounter Jesus and discover their true, authentic selves. Through their prophetic, transformative, and creative DNA, One House continues to break barriers and bridge generations through the power of authentic worship.
