North Carolina’s February Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted February unemployment rate was 5.7 percent, decreasing 0.2 points from January’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 points to 6.2 percent.

North Carolina’s February 2021 unemployment rate increased 2.1 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 4,804 over the month to 4,746,591 and decreased 175,050 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 10,931 over the month to 286,788 and increased 103,294 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 14,400 to 4,452,900 in February. Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 6,700; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 3,900; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 2,400; Construction, 1,900; Manufacturing, 700; Education & Health Services, 500; Financial Activities, 300; Information, 100; and Mining & Logging, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Other Services, 1,300; and Government, 900.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since February 2020

Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020 Dec 2020 Jan 2021 Feb 2021 N.C. 3.6 3.9 13.5 13.5 8.8 8.8 6.8 7.3 6.8 6.4 6.1 5.9 5.7 U.S. 3.5 4.4 14.8 13.3 11.1 10.2 8.4 7.8 6.9 6.7 6.7 6.3 6.2

* Please note: 2020 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since February 2020, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 173,700 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 133,700 and Government decreasing by 40,000. Major industries experiencing increases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 13,200; and Professional & Business Services, 7,300. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 84,900; Government, 40,000; Education & Health Services, 34,300; Manufacturing, 18,800; Other Services, 13,500; Construction, 1,600; Information, 600; Financial Activities, 400; and Mining & Logging, 100.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7, 2021 when the county unemployment rates for February 2021 will be released.