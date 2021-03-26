St. Albans Barracks//Prostitution

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A205468 & 20A205020

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 12/30/20 & 11/20/20

VIOLATION: Prostitution

ACCUSED: Dawn M Atwood

AGE: 34 (10/27/1986)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Since September 2020 VSP has received reports of suspicious and potential criminal activity at 1551 Mill River Road in Georgia, VT. Investigation into this activity culminated with the arrest of Dawn Atwood, age 34, for two counts of prostitution. Atwood was issued with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on April 13th, 2021 at 0830 hours for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/13/21

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Dylan LaMere

Vermont State Police-St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans VT, 05478

Dylan.LaMere@vermont.gov

(802)524-5993