St. Albans Barracks//Prostitution
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A205468 & 20A205020
TROOPER: Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 12/30/20 & 11/20/20
VIOLATION: Prostitution
ACCUSED: Dawn M Atwood
AGE: 34 (10/27/1986)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Since September 2020 VSP has received reports of suspicious and potential criminal activity at 1551 Mill River Road in Georgia, VT. Investigation into this activity culminated with the arrest of Dawn Atwood, age 34, for two counts of prostitution. Atwood was issued with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on April 13th, 2021 at 0830 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 04/13/21
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Dylan LaMere
Vermont State Police-St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans VT, 05478
(802)524-5993