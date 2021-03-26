How the Seychelles is racing to grow to be the world’s most secure vacation spot

(CNN) — Just over a year ago, the prospect of the Seychelles experiencing a dramatic drop in travelers seemed near inconceivable.

Revered for its beautiful beaches and jungle landscapes, the Indian Ocean archipelago was riding high as one of the world’s most alluring destinations, and its popularity was only growing.

Centuries ago, the stunning island nation of Seychelles was a playground for pirates. CNN’s Richard Quest goes on a real-life hunt for some of the most infamous buried treasure in Mahe.

Arrivals numbers were up 4%, and tourism officials were bracing themselves for what seemed destined to be another hugely successful 12 months.

But of course, the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to almost every plan or prediction made for 2020 and the world as we knew it has changed irreversibly.

Like so many destinations that are highly reliant on revenue from international visitors, the Seychelles, which is situated 1,600 kilometers off the coast of Tanzania, was dealt a huge blow by…