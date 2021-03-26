China could have doomed its commerce cope with the EU

The European Union joined the United States and United Kingdom this week in punishing Chinese officials with sanctions over alleged human rights abuses in the country’s Xinjiang region. Beijing fired back with sanctions of its own on 10 EU politicians, including members of parliament and four entities, for “maliciously spreading lies.”

Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Union trade commissioner, said the fate of the investment agreement, which has not yet been ratified by the European Parliament, is now in doubt.

“China’s retaliatory sanctions are regrettable and unacceptable,” Dombrovskis told the Financial Times in remarks confirmed by his spokesperson. “The prospects for … ratification will depend on how the situation evolves.”

The European Commission, which negotiates trade deals for the 27 EU countries, had already come under fire from members of parliament and activist groups for moving ahead with the investment agreement without securing stronger commitments from China on…

