iPro Realty Network Named in Top 100
iPro Realty Network earned #94 in independent brokerages and #447 among all real estate companies.ST GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah-based iPro Realty Network has been ranked #94 in the 2021 REAL Trends 500 Report, an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies. There are currently over 106,000 brokerages operating in the U.S. and iPro Realty Network ranked in the Top 100 of all independent companies.
Overall, the Brokerage was ranked 347th among all companies in America with 2863 closed sides and 367th in closed volume with nearly $1B in sales. This represents a 124% increase in sides and a 191% increase in dollar volume since 2016, ranking them 43rd in percentage growth in the country for both.
Known for its reputation of integrity, iPro Realty Network is one of the most innovative and fastest-growing real estate companies in America. Their agents are continuously trained and supervised to provide exceptional service, negotiating, and continuous communication to their clients.
They recently introduced their All-inclusive Set-up Service, a first in the State of Utah. The company dramatically simplifies and speeds-up the home buyer's and seller's transition into their new homes. With a short 15 minute call, all utilities are transferred including water, sewer, trash as well as Internet service, TV service, and home phone. This is in addition to several significant discount coupons from companies such as Home Depot and Budget Truck Rental.
iPro Realty Network was founded in 2012 by veteran Utah Realtor, Bill Telford. The company currently has over 420 real estate agents working out of offices in St. George, Cedar City, Orem, Salt Lake City, Clearfield, and Midway. “We are so pleased to have served thousands of Utah home buyers and home sellers with integrity,” states Telford. “Our Realtors are constantly increasing their knowledge and skills to provide superior service to our clients. We look forward to serving even more clients this year.”
iPro Realty Network can be reached at iProRealtyNetwork.com. Nearly every home for sale in Utah can be searched and viewed on this robust website.
Bruce Martin
iPro Realty Network
+1 435-767-9660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook