Kovels’ Top Spring 2021 Flea Markets

Let the fun begin! Flea markets across the country are opening up again, especially those held outdoors. Here are 9 of Kovels’ spring favorites.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antiques experts at Kovels.com – and collectors everywhere – are excited that flea markets and antique shows across the country are opening up, especially those held outdoors. Remember to wear good walking shoes, sunscreen and a hat. Bring an umbrella just-in-case. A good rule of thumb is to bring cash. It’s better for bargaining and you never know when WiFi for credit cards may fail. Check websites before making plans to make sure the markets are not cancelled or postponed.

1. Texas Antique Weekend

Thursday, March 18 – Sunday, April 4, 2021

https://antiqueweekend.com/calendar/2021-spring/

Located on a road between Austin and Houston, the event is known as Round Top Antiques Week. Find vintage collectibles, jewelry, apparel, home decor, furniture, architectural and industrial salvage, antiques, and more. Antique Weekend attracts thousands of dealers. Shows are held in a half-dozen communities near the midpoint between Houston and Austin, Texas. The largest hubs of activity center in and around the rural communities of Warrenton, Round Top, Shelby, Carmine, Fayetteville, Oldenburg, and Rutersville.

2. Scott Antique Market Atlanta

Georgia Expo Center, 3650 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, Georgia

April 8–11; May 6–9; June 10–13, 2021

$5 Admission Per Person, Free Parking

https://www.scottantiquemarket.com/schedule/

More than 3,300 booths and merchants in two large warehouses by the airport at the Atlanta Expo the second weekend of each month. Antiques ranging from the affordable to high-end. Some resale boutiques of uniquely sourced new goods.

3. Rose Bowl Flea Market

Pasadena, California

https://www.rgcshows.com/rose-bowl/

This flea market in Pasadena, California, has more than 2,500 vendors and 20,000 buyers every month. The Rose Bowl Flea Market is one of the most famous markets in the world. No credit cards, cash and exact change only (because of Covid 19 mandates).

4. Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market Extravaganza

4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, Ohio

April 17–18; May 14–16 (Extravaganza); June 19–20, 2021

https://springfieldantiqueshow.com/

The Springfield Antiques Show and Flea Market has been called “One of America’s Best” by some top publications. Held 9 times a year at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ohio, it’s known for a wide selection of antique and vintage items, as well as midcentury modern. In addition to regular shows, there are Extravaganza weekends in May and September that feature over 2,000 vendors, 20,000 customers and lots of food. They pride themselves on a unique mix, saying to “expect the unexpected” vintage, antique, re- & up-cycled, and artisanal goods and locally sourced producers.

5. Renninger’s Kutztown Antique and Collector’s Extravaganza

April 23–24, and June 25–26, 2021

740 Noble St., Kutztown, Pennsylvania

www.renningers.net/

Renninger’s Kutztown hosts a flea market extravaganza three times a year, April, June and September. The Extravaganza is set up behind Renninger’s Antique & Farmer’s Market (open weekends), with exhibitors outside, under tents and in two 350-foot long pavilions. The Indoor Antique Market and the Indoor Farmer’s Market are also open during the Extravaganza. Dress for all weather; the show runs rain or shine.

Many shoppers round out their weekend by attending the “Special Sunday at Renninger’s Adamstown” event, about 30 miles away from Kutztown, held on Sunday, April 25. And smaller events and more specialized events are held at all three of Renninger’s locations in Kutztown, Adamstown and Mt. Dora, Florida.

6. What Cheer Flea Market

Keokuk County Fairgrounds, 13061 170th St., What Cheer, Iowa

April 30–May 2, 2021

Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

whatcheerfleamarket.com/

The three-times-a year What Cheer Flea Market is listed as one of the 11 “don’t miss flea markets” in the Midwest. It offers a variety of antiques, collectibles, furniture, midcentury modern, shabby chic, vintage jewelry, clothing, toys, advertising, glassware, postcards, baseball cards, comics, stamps, coins, military memorabilia, tools, primitives, and much more.

7. Brimfield Antique Flea Market

Brimfield, Massachusetts

May 11–16, 2021

www.brimfieldantiquefleamarket.com

Lots of walking! 5,000 dealers stretched over 21 fields along one mile of Route 20 in Brimfield, Massachusetts. Believed to be the largest and oldest outdoor antiques shows in the country. Various fields may be themed to antiques and collectible categories, such as pottery and rustic furniture.

8. Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market

Shawano County Fairgrounds, 990 E Green Bay Street, Shawano, Wisconsin

Special Two-Day Holiday Market (Saturday and Sunday): Memorial Day Weekend, May 29–30

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://zurkopromotions.com/shawano-wisconsin-flea-market/

Shawano features more than 150 vendors with antiques, household goods, crafts, food, and much more. Sunday markets start April 11 and run through Oct. 17, 2021, except on Labor Day Weekend. No dogs allowed.

9. Burton Antiques Market

Geauga County Fairgrounds, 14373 N Cheshire St, Burton, Ohio

June 12, 2021

http://www.burtonantiquesmarket.com/

Features more than 400 of America's leading dealers displaying antiques and vintage collectibles, both outdoors in a large field and inside in nearby barns.



