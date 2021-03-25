Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Panhandle Region waters to be stocked with trout in April

Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at several locations across the Panhandle Region this April. This will be the first load of hatchery fish making their way into Panhandle Region waters during 2021 with thousands more hatchery fish scheduled to be stocked throughout the region this spring as conditions allow.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked
Fernan Lake Apr 5-9

6,500
Lower Twin Lake Apr 5-9 1,420
Round Lake Apr 5-9 1,250
Freeman Lake Apr 12-16 1,350
Lower Twin Lake Apr 12-16 1,420
Round Lake Apr 12-16 1,250
Robinson Lake Apr 12-16 1,680
Kelso Lake Apr 12-16 2,500
Fernan Lake Apr 19-23 5,500
Cocolalla Lake Apr 19-23 6,600
Bonner Lake Apr 19-23 1,000
Post Falls Park Pond Apr 19-23 1,000
Smith Lake Apr 19-23 900
Jewel Lake Apr 19-23 1,350
Antelope Lake Apr 19-23 500
Brush Lake Apr 26-30 1,200
Gene Day Pond Apr 26-30 1,000
Spicer Pond Apr 26-30 1,000
Jewel Lake Apr 26-30 1,350
Smith Lake Apr 26-30 900
Sinclair Lake Apr 26-30 500
Granite Lake Apr 26-30 900

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. For more information related to stocking throughout the state, check out our Fish Stocking and Schedule website

