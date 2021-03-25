Panhandle Region waters to be stocked with trout in April

Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at several locations across the Panhandle Region this April. This will be the first load of hatchery fish making their way into Panhandle Region waters during 2021 with thousands more hatchery fish scheduled to be stocked throughout the region this spring as conditions allow.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Fernan Lake Apr 5-9 6,500 Lower Twin Lake Apr 5-9 1,420 Round Lake Apr 5-9 1,250 Freeman Lake Apr 12-16 1,350 Lower Twin Lake Apr 12-16 1,420 Round Lake Apr 12-16 1,250 Robinson Lake Apr 12-16 1,680 Kelso Lake Apr 12-16 2,500 Fernan Lake Apr 19-23 5,500 Cocolalla Lake Apr 19-23 6,600 Bonner Lake Apr 19-23 1,000 Post Falls Park Pond Apr 19-23 1,000 Smith Lake Apr 19-23 900 Jewel Lake Apr 19-23 1,350 Antelope Lake Apr 19-23 500 Brush Lake Apr 26-30 1,200 Gene Day Pond Apr 26-30 1,000 Spicer Pond Apr 26-30 1,000 Jewel Lake Apr 26-30 1,350 Smith Lake Apr 26-30 900 Sinclair Lake Apr 26-30 500 Granite Lake Apr 26-30 900

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. For more information related to stocking throughout the state, check out our Fish Stocking and Schedule website.