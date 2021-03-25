Panhandle Region waters to be stocked with trout in April
Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at several locations across the Panhandle Region this April. This will be the first load of hatchery fish making their way into Panhandle Region waters during 2021 with thousands more hatchery fish scheduled to be stocked throughout the region this spring as conditions allow.
|Body of Water
|Week to be Stocked
|Number to be Stocked
|Fernan Lake
|Apr 5-9
|
6,500
|Lower Twin Lake
|Apr 5-9
|1,420
|Round Lake
|Apr 5-9
|1,250
|Freeman Lake
|Apr 12-16
|1,350
|Lower Twin Lake
|Apr 12-16
|1,420
|Round Lake
|Apr 12-16
|1,250
|Robinson Lake
|Apr 12-16
|1,680
|Kelso Lake
|Apr 12-16
|2,500
|Fernan Lake
|Apr 19-23
|5,500
|Cocolalla Lake
|Apr 19-23
|6,600
|Bonner Lake
|Apr 19-23
|1,000
|Post Falls Park Pond
|Apr 19-23
|1,000
|Smith Lake
|Apr 19-23
|900
|Jewel Lake
|Apr 19-23
|1,350
|Antelope Lake
|Apr 19-23
|500
|Brush Lake
|Apr 26-30
|1,200
|Gene Day Pond
|Apr 26-30
|1,000
|Spicer Pond
|Apr 26-30
|1,000
|Jewel Lake
|Apr 26-30
|1,350
|Smith Lake
|Apr 26-30
|900
|Sinclair Lake
|Apr 26-30
|500
|Granite Lake
|Apr 26-30
|900
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. For more information related to stocking throughout the state, check out our Fish Stocking and Schedule website.