Introducing Konstantin Novikov, a Yoga Guru from Ukraine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 300Magazine, an online magazine exploring the intersections of art, culture, and lifestyle, is pleased to introduce Konstantin Novikov, a Ukrainian yoga guru who motivates and inspires to live a more conscious life. Konstantin Novikov is a yoga practitioner, teacher, and explorer who studies different types of yoga and combines them in his classes to help students transform both body and mind in a new way. Novikov offers online yoga classes and training at 8 am each Saturday.

Konstantin Novikov left his business for yoga 10 years ago, which marked a new chapter in his life. What started as an attempt to explore human possibilities and enhance personal development has grown into a new, more conscious lifestyle, bringing health and glow in the process.

Konstantin Novikov has always been into sports. At different periods of his life, he practiced judo, did weightlifting, and was a marathon runner but eventually understood that, unfortunately, professional sports almost always lead to injury and result in the depletion of the body’s resources. With that knowledge in mind and the desire to be healthy and active, Konstantin Novikov tried yoga that soon became his path to a truly harmonious development of both his body and his personality. Over the years, the inspired man has studied different types of yoga and many disciplines within the practice. Hot Yoga, Iyengar Yoga, Jivamukti Yoga, Qigong, and Kala Sarpa Yoga, along with numerous seminars and classes in yoga temples, have become an integral part of Novikov’s life and allowed him to explore a whole range of different yoga elements that he now combines in his practice.

Konstantin Novikov offers yoga classes that are suitable for both newbies and experienced practitioners. He helps start and improve personal practice, teaches how to work in a pose and how to evenly distribute body weight, shows how to use different muscle groups, and tells how to start mind-focused internal work. His yoga classes are intended to help restore the mind-body connection, which can be achieved even when practicing simple movements and poses. Students attending Konstantin Novikov’s classes start feeling the first significant results in 2-3 months already. Their muscles get effectively worked out, bodies get rid of excess weight and various physical and emotional blocks, and life force begins to flow easily, bringing relaxation and aliveness.

Yoga classes by Konstantin Novikov are designed to meet any need and any level of fitness so that anyone can find their way toward a healthier and more conscious lifestyle. They combine Indian art, culture, and timeless traditions with a contemporary approach, offering unique and personalized experiences for physical and mental healing and wellness. Konstantin Novikov is a true yoga guru who tries to help people become better versions of themselves.