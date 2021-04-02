Elementary STEM CON & Beyond Event Returns in 2021 to Uplift Teachers
Elementary STEM CON & Beyond 2021 announces its affordable online conference for April 16-19, 2021
Amazing! Truly the best Personal Development I’ve been a part of in my 20 plus years of teaching!”BONNEY LAKE , WA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last year, teachers can't seem to catch a break: Covid, online teaching, hybrid teaching, in the classroom one day and shut down the next, concern about their students' future, and more. But now there's something to look forward to! Elementary STEM CON & Beyond 2021 announces its affordable online conference for April 16-19, 2021. Last year, more than 5200 educators from 24 countries were in attendance. STEM CON is brought to you by Feel-Good Teaching, and incorporates information designed to make teaching easier (and fun!), give educators valuable ideas for their classrooms and systems, and offer new and innovative STEM teaching methods.
This four-day event includes more than 45 sessions, panels and interviews, a private Facebook group, STEM resources, and all sorts of practical tools and tips. Featured presenters/panelists include: Steve Spangler, Dr. Arlyne Simon, Brooke Brown, and Vanessa Brantley-Newton.
STEM CON serves to support teachers in everything STEM. Specialized topics include: robotics, augmented reality apps, culturally responsive STEM, virtual manipulatives, and green screen use. Participants will also find supportive information about integrating STEM with special education, social-emotional learning, and meeting distance learning challenges. The event features master educators, specialists, STEM professionals, authors, and more. Participants will have opportunities to interact with these passionate presenters and have their questions answered.
All attendees receive a swag bag with $50+ in STEM teaching resources and will be eligible for daily freebies, raffles, and giveaways. Teachers may also be qualified for continuing education credit from their respective districts (check website for details).
Registration Fees:
April 1-15: $45.98
April 16-30: $49.98
The conference will be recorded and is available to view online for one year following the event. There is no need to take time out of your schedule on the conference days if you have other commitments. Watch the video recordings on your timeline. Re-visit content as you wish.
For conference information and registration, visit: https://registrationpage--feelgoodteaching.thrivecart.com/elementary-stem-con-beyond-2021
This is an opportunity to hear and engage with highly respected, visionary educators in the field of the future: STEM. Regenerate, re-engage, renew, and re-inspire your love of teaching with this creative conference.
ABOUT STEM CON
STEM CON is an online STEM conference for elementary and secondary teachers led by Master teachers, engineers, and subject-matter experts. The Elementary STEM CON & Beyond event is brought to you by Kerry Tracy (Master's degree in Design-Based Learning), developer of Bone Bridge® STEM Challenges and founder of Feel-Good Teaching (www.feelgoodteaching.com).
