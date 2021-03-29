Hago Energetics Inc. Announces New Interns
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hago Energetics Inc., a startup company focused on tackling climate change through various avenues, announced today that seven bright new interns joined their team for Spring 2021. The team will be developing several projects to address climate change including carbon capture, marine cloud brightening, and hydrogen conversion technologies. All of the projects are utilizing extensive research and collaboration with an overarching goal to limit the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in order to lessen the impacts of climate change.
Meet the interns:
Isabel Cline:
Isabel Cline (or Isa for short) is an undergraduate student at UCLA who is passionate about utilizing her knowledge of atmospheric science to help find ways to mitigate climate change. In her free time, she enjoys drawing, reading, hiking, and volunteering at her local wildlife center.
Megan Ferris:
Megan Ferris is a recent graduate from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science with a Global Change Concentration. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, reading, gardening, and running. She is very excited to have this internship opportunity with Hago Energetics in order to research various emerging technologies and solutions that will be crucial in solving climate change.
Sophia Fevola:
Sophia Fevola, from West Palm Beach, Florida, is a junior studying environmental science with a concentration in pre-law at Eastern Nazarene College. After she graduates, Sophia plans to go onto law school to pursue environmental justice. She is fascinated with the ocean, and one of her favorite ecosystems are mangrove forests. In addition, she loves soccer and plays it in her free time.
Grace Gould:
Grace Gould is currently a student at North Carolina State University studying environmental engineering and philosophy. She believes integrating engineering with the humanities and social sciences creates a multifaceted approach to challenges we face. The further she gets in her education, the more it reaffirms her passion for the environment. From a young age, Grace learned about the importance of taking care of our environment. In the future, she wants to work in the renewable energy sector since as stewards of the environment, she believes we need to start moving towards different energy sources that are cleaner and better for the environment.
Emmett Novick:
Emmett Novick, from Mamaroneck, NY, is currently a sophomore at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. He is studying environmental science and economics. He has an interest in helping move the world toward a sustainable future. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, listening to music, cooking, and watching movies.
Nikolas Pullen:
Nikolas Pullen is working with Hago Energetics as an intern for the Spring. He is a senior in chemical engineering at the University of Michigan with a concentration in environmental engineering and a minor in international engineering. In addition to learning about science and engineering, he enjoys playing video games, calligraphy, and studying military history. He is primarily interested in applying technical knowledge to practical applications by helping research topics and design process equipment.
Sydney Weber:
Sydney Weber is currently a junior in high school. She is very involved in environmental action in her community by participating in cleanups and being an active member of her high school's eco club. She has also created and edited videos for a non-profit focusing on climate change education. Her goal in the future is to continue pursuing her passion for environmental education in college. In addition, she loves the beach, playing lacrosse, and hiking.
Wilson Hago
Meet the interns:
Isabel Cline:
Isabel Cline (or Isa for short) is an undergraduate student at UCLA who is passionate about utilizing her knowledge of atmospheric science to help find ways to mitigate climate change. In her free time, she enjoys drawing, reading, hiking, and volunteering at her local wildlife center.
Megan Ferris:
Megan Ferris is a recent graduate from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science with a Global Change Concentration. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, reading, gardening, and running. She is very excited to have this internship opportunity with Hago Energetics in order to research various emerging technologies and solutions that will be crucial in solving climate change.
Sophia Fevola:
Sophia Fevola, from West Palm Beach, Florida, is a junior studying environmental science with a concentration in pre-law at Eastern Nazarene College. After she graduates, Sophia plans to go onto law school to pursue environmental justice. She is fascinated with the ocean, and one of her favorite ecosystems are mangrove forests. In addition, she loves soccer and plays it in her free time.
Grace Gould:
Grace Gould is currently a student at North Carolina State University studying environmental engineering and philosophy. She believes integrating engineering with the humanities and social sciences creates a multifaceted approach to challenges we face. The further she gets in her education, the more it reaffirms her passion for the environment. From a young age, Grace learned about the importance of taking care of our environment. In the future, she wants to work in the renewable energy sector since as stewards of the environment, she believes we need to start moving towards different energy sources that are cleaner and better for the environment.
Emmett Novick:
Emmett Novick, from Mamaroneck, NY, is currently a sophomore at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. He is studying environmental science and economics. He has an interest in helping move the world toward a sustainable future. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, listening to music, cooking, and watching movies.
Nikolas Pullen:
Nikolas Pullen is working with Hago Energetics as an intern for the Spring. He is a senior in chemical engineering at the University of Michigan with a concentration in environmental engineering and a minor in international engineering. In addition to learning about science and engineering, he enjoys playing video games, calligraphy, and studying military history. He is primarily interested in applying technical knowledge to practical applications by helping research topics and design process equipment.
Sydney Weber:
Sydney Weber is currently a junior in high school. She is very involved in environmental action in her community by participating in cleanups and being an active member of her high school's eco club. She has also created and edited videos for a non-profit focusing on climate change education. Her goal in the future is to continue pursuing her passion for environmental education in college. In addition, she loves the beach, playing lacrosse, and hiking.
Wilson Hago
Hago Energetics
wilson@hagoenergetics.com