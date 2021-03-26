Exemplifi partners with Umbraco to deliver enterprise websites
Exemplifi today announced it has entered into a partnership with Umbraco, the friendly CMS.
With this partnership, we will be expanding our solution offering beyond PHP and Java-based CMS products into the .NET-based Umbraco CMS as well. ”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi is a leader in building enterprise websites. The sites that Exemplifi builds for its clients operate within a complex marketing tech ecosystem. They are built to personalize user experiences, convert leads effectively, navigate sophisticated customer journeys, and measure marketing performance.
— Vinod Pabba, CEO
“We are excited to have joined the Umbraco Partner program,'' said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “With this partnership, we will be expanding our solution offering beyond PHP and Java-based CMS products into the .NET-based Umbraco CMS as well. We are excited about the possibilities ahead.”
Exemplifi serves diverse industries and has helped clients navigate complex consumer journeys, operate in multiple countries, and tackle regulatory challenges. It offers industry-specific solutions in Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Insurance, and B2B.
About Exemplifi
We build enterprise websites that deliver on our client’s marketing objectives and built to the latest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in the industry-leading digital experience platforms such as WordPress, Drupal, Adobe Experience Manager, Kentico, Contentful, Webflow and others. Our breadth enables us to build on our client’s marketing tech investments or recommend what is best for them.
