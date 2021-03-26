Dotnet Report Gearing Up for Its Next Update Release
Dotnet report is a software vendor that has created an ad hoc reporting software for .net developers. This solution helps end users create beautiful visualizations and customized reports all from their own desktop. This embedded data analytic and reporting solution can be directly embedded into the existing business software and provide the same look and feel to present a familiar environment for users to start working with minimal training. The intuitive interface is easy to understand and user friendly so that even the non-technical staff gets started with data analysis and designing customized reports according to their business data needs.
Dotnet report builder offers power packed features for crunching numbers and creating ad hoc reports in real time. Some features that are great attraction points that makes data analysts choose this .net reporting solution are a variety of report layouts that are available for end user to work with and lets user choose the best suited data format when creating data report to present the data in a way that doesn’t leave any area unnoticed. Another irresistible feature is the option to design creative dashboards for the data reports so that critical data can be monitored and compared in real time. A range of filters can be applied to data to target specific datasets and reports can be scheduled to run at any specific time.
Dotnet report are innovative and know how to capture their audience. Slow and steady they have added a range of features to their software product to make dotnet report builder a robust reporting application that is powerful enough to cater all reporting requirements of enterprise level business environment. The deployment and integration options are simple enough to embed the software in any .net business application environment. This is the reason that they have accumulated in a short time a number of satisfied customers like Emergency Solutions, Mobilite and ProxiGroup, who are happy with the solution and how easy dotnet report builder has made for them to work with ad hoc report requests in their business environment. “Since we started using dotnet Report, not only users are happy but IT team is also more productive as they don’t have to create manual reports anymore. Dotnet report development team is also very co-operative and pays attention to any specific user demands. Their turnaround time for any new development is also very fast.”, Said Sohina Poddar – Application developer in Mobilite, while applauding their decision to choose the dotnet report for their data analytics and reporting needs.
The research team at dotnet report are inclined to provide best experience to their end users and continuously strive to get ahead of their game by research and innovation to incorporate advanced business intelligence techniques for data analytics and reporting. Dotnet report are working now on a series of new ideas to incorporate support for stored procedures and they have recently added features to customize data reports by adding report headers to personalize the reports for a business organization and add their own look and feel to the end product.
