Google's Ruth Porat with David Miliband and Kristalina Georgieva on What's Next

March 26, 2021

Collaboration between private and public sectors will help ensure a sustainable recovery. (iStock by GettyImages/JasonDoly)

Public policy plays an important role in the recovery from the pandemic, but private sector innovation and agility can make a big difference on many counts. In this episode, Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat talks with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and David Miliband, Chief Executive Officer of the International Rescue Committee, on Google's Zeitgeist podcast, an exclusive series that brings together extraordinary leaders to focus on critical issues for the world. Transcript

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director.

David Miliband, Chief Executive Officer of the International Rescue Committee

Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google