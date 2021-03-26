Certive Announces New Hospital and Service Offering Implementation
These improved solutions for serving hospitals are the direct result of the Company’s continuous improvement efforts and addressing the evolving needs of its clients.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale Arizona and Vancouver British Columbia – Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF CSE:CBP) (“Certive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following:
Expansion of Client Base - Certive is pleased to announce that it will provide its Lost Charge Recovery services to a 400+ bed hospital in the Midwestern United States, which was recently acquired by one of Certive’s largest clients. Expanding lockstep with our client is a strong affirmation of their satisfaction with the services provided by Certive’s Omega division.
New Service Offering - As previously reported, Certive has been collaborating with several of its clients to improve and expand its service offerings. Based on positive results from beta tests in the first quarter of 2021, we have moved one of the offerings into production with one of Certive’s largest client’s – initially for its flagship tertiary hospital. This service improvement provides the hospital the opportunity to increase the rate of “clean claims” it sends to payers resulting in fewer missed charges, lower denial rates, lower cost of collections, and improves its A/R turnover time.
Certive’s CEO Tom Marreel states that “These improved solutions for serving hospitals are the direct result of the Company’s continuous improvement efforts and addressing the evolving needs of its clients. Certive looks forward to the potential of expanding this service offering to additional hospitals – with both existing and new clients. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a very complicated and chaotic environment for hospitals to operate in, which has stressed them in every possible way, especially financially. We are very proud that our Omega division has focused on creating innovative strategies and technologies to both increase and accelerate revenue collections for hospitals, thereby assisting them financially improving the health care communities served.”
About Certive Solutions Inc.
Certive Solutions Inc. (Scottsdale, Arizona) is currently 100% focused on the operations and value proposition of Certive Health Inc. and its subsidiaries. With identical Leadership, Board of Directors, Advisory Council and Vision, Certive Solutions is strategically positioned as a public company. All are investors in the company – all have significant networks. Their collective experience, expertise, and relationships is the People-Equity upon which the company was founded. Certive Health's vision is to make healthcare better by applying People-Equity and Capital to provide solutions in the healthcare communities it serves. Certive Health’s revenue cycle services and solutions help hospitals work through the complexity of the reimbursement process and improve financial and quality performance.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this report that are not statements of historical fact are intended to be and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Reform Act. Generally, forward-looking statements include expressed expectations of future events and the assumptions on which the expressed expectations are based. All forward looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on various expectations and assumptions concerning future events and they are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected. Due to those uncertainties and risks, the investment community is urged not to place undue reliance on written or oral forward-looking statements of Certive Solutions Inc. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise this Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements (the “Safe Harbor Statement”) to reflect future developments. In addition, Certive undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.
