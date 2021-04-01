Anvil Media Helps Brands Engage via NFTs
Digital marketing agency creates NFT services to address latest brand obsession
We’re just scratching the surface of what NFT can do for brands and marketing.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anvil Media, Inc., – a measurable marketing agency specializing in pay-per-click (PPC), search engine optimization (SEO), social media advertising, email, and content marketing strategy – has officially dipped its toes into the non-fungible token (NFT) space, developing cutting-edge crypto-collectibles for major brands.
The NFTs, powered by Ethereum blockchain cryptocurrency, enable the creation of a variety of digital assets, including images, animated GIFs, music, videos, social posts, games, and events. Anvil developed strategic partnerships with a host of technology companies, global brands, artist, celebrities, and other influencers to provide clients with a complete NFT ecosystem. Anvil’s NFT consulting services help facilitate development of the assets and participates in a percentage of royalties for select assets and partnerships.
Examples of recent projects include creating a virtual art gallery for an eccentric billionaire to house NFT artwork from artists like Beeple, a virtual grocery store for a national chain to display products like Pringles CryptoCrisp, digital trading cards for eSports gamers, and virtual concerts for musicians and entertainers.
Optimizing assets on NFT marketplaces is a simple extension of existing marketplace optimization efforts Anvil currently provides for platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. To date, Anvil’s NFT undisclosed clients are in the arts, sports, music, fashion, and gaming industries. While Anvil has worked with a host of brands on NFT projects, it has not worked with Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Charmin, according to its lawyers.
“We’re just scratching the surface of what NFT can do for brands and marketing,” stated Kent Lewis, Anvil Media President and Founder. "While brands like Nike explore using NFTs to validate authenticity of rare sneakers, we’re building virtual shoeboxes and closets to house digital footwear and apparel to maximize value to collectors. We believe NFTs have the potential to revitalize Second Life, MySpace and possibly, Friendster.”
As thought leaders in the digital marketing industry, Anvil kicked off 2021 strong with a host of speaking engagements, webinars, podcasts, press mentions and syndicated articles. To underscore the industry validation, Anvil received a host of awards and recognition, including:
● FindBestWebDev Best Web Development Companies
● GrowthMarketingPro Top 25 Best Marketing Agencies
● Kicksta Top 10 Social Media Agency in Oregon
● SEOBlog 15 Best SEO Companies in the United States in 2021
Anvil continues to evolve its service mix for 2021, focusing on post-pandemic success for clients, via virtual event marketing consulting among other high ROI performance marketing solutions. As a result, Anvil added a host of new ongoing clients in Q1, including: Aho Construction, Biscuits & Bath, HealthRight Products, Kuto, Lifeworks NW, SKH Family Law, Terwilliger Plaza, The Cornell School and WellRithms. Project clients include Coach Training World, Eclectic Institute, Oberholtzer Media, The Ride Bikes and United Malt.
About Anvil
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, Anvil is an award-winning measurable marketing firm that creatively solves business problems for purpose-driven companies. Anvil specializes in providing analytics, search engine optimization (SEO), paid media (paid search and social media advertising), organic social media content strategy, Amazon marketing, influencer marketing, email and omni-channel marketing strategy as well as website design and development services. Clients include Coastal Farm & Home Supply, Fair Trade Certified, First Tech Federal Credit Union, Inspire Fitness and Sonetics. For more information, visit the Anvil website.
Anvil Team Creating NFT Assets