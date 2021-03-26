Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wildlife Regulation Proposals on Hunting, Trapping, and Possession of Terrestrial Wildlife

Elk Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-20-65 Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Hunting, trapping, and fishing license and permit fees. 4VAC15-20-250 Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Definitions; “Elk Management Zone”. (New) 4VAC15-90-500 Game: Deer. Elk hunting outside the Elk Management Zone. 4VAC15-90-510 Game: Deer. Elk hunting within the Elk Management Zone. (New) 4VAC15-90-520 Game: Deer. Special provisions for hunting elk within the Elk Management Zone. (New) 4VAC15-90-530 Game: Deer. Special elk hunting license – random drawing license program. (New) 4VAC15-90-540 Game: Deer. Special elk hunting license – Landowner License Program. (New) 4VAC15-90-550 Game: Deer. Special elk hunting license – Conservation License Program. (New) 4VAC15-270-10 Game: Firearms. Size rifles for hunting bear and deer.

Chronic Wasting Disease Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-90-10 Game: Deer. Open season; generally. 4VAC15-90-89 Game: Deer. Earn a buck (EAB). 4VAC15-90-260 Game: Deer. Hunting with dogs prohibited in certain counties and areas. 4VAC15-50-110 Game: Bear. Use of dogs in hunting bear. 4VAC15-90-293 Game: Deer. Unauthorized cervid parts, excretions, and carcass importation, movement, possession, and use.

Deer & Muzzleloader Hunting Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-90-70 Game: Deer. Archery hunting. 4VAC15-90-80 Game: Deer. Muzzleloading gun hunting. 4VAC15-50-71 Game: Bear. Muzzleloading gun hunting. 4VAC15-90-90 Game: Deer. Bag limit, bonus deer permits and special antlerless provision for youth hunters. 4VAC15-90-91 Game: Deer. General firearms season either-sex deer hunting days.

Harvest Reporting Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-90-231 Game: Deer. Validating tags and checking deer by licensee or permittee. 4VAC15-50-81 Game: Bear. Validating tags and checking bear and tooth submission by licensee or permittee. 4VAC15-240-81 Game: Turkey. Validating tags and checking turkey by licensee. 4VAC15-90-241 Game: Deer. Checking deer by persons exempt from license requirement or holding a license authorization number. 4VAC15-50-91 Game: Bear. Checking bear and tooth submission by persons exempt from license requirements or holding a license authorization number. 4VAC15-240-91 Game: Turkey. Checking turkey by persons exempt from license requirement or holding a license authorization number.

Bear & Wild Turkey Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-50-120 Game: Bear. Bear hound training season. 4VAC15-240-20 Game: Turkey. Open season; certain counties and areas; two-week season. 4VAC15-240-32 Game: Turkey. Open season; certain counties and areas; six week season. 4VAC15-240-40 Game: Turkey. Open Season; spring season for bearded turkeys. 4VAC15-240-60 Game: Turkey. Archery hunting.

Rabbit Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-200-30 Game: Rabbits and Hares. Trapping with box traps. 4VAC15-200-11 Game: Rabbits and Hares. Unauthorized wild rabbit carcass importation and possession. (New) 4VAC15-200-12 Game: Rabbits and Hares. Disposal of wild rabbit parts. (New)

Wildlife Diversity Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-20-130 Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Endangered and threatened species; adoption of federal list; additional species enumerated. 4VAC15-30-40 Definitions and Miscellaneous: Importation, Possession, Sale, Etc., of Animals. Importation requirements, possession, and sale of nonnative (exotic) animals. 4VAC15-360-60 Fish: Aquatic Invertebrates, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Nongame Fish. Prohibit the sale of salamander and madtom species. 4VAC15-360-10 Fish: Aquatic Invertebrates, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Nongame Fish. Taking aquatic invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles and nongame fish for personal use.

Lands & Access Program Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-20-100 Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Prohibited Use of Vehicles on Department-Owned Lands. 4VAC15-20-150 Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Structures on department-owned lands and national forest lands. 4VAC15-20-151 Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Manipulation of vegetation on department-owned land. (New) 4VAC15-20-152 Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Target shooting on department-owned lands. (New)

Definitions & Miscellaneous Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-20-240 Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Use of drones for certain activities prohibited.

General Regulations

VAC Title 4VAC15-40-220 Game: In General. Use of deadfalls prohibited; restricted use of snares. 4VAC15-40-240 Game: In General. Animal population control.

