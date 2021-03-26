Wildlife Regulation Proposals on Hunting, Trapping, and Possession of Terrestrial Wildlife

Elk Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-20-65
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Hunting, trapping, and fishing license and permit fees.
|4VAC15-20-250
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Definitions; “Elk Management Zone”. (New)
|4VAC15-90-500
|Game: Deer. Elk hunting outside the Elk Management Zone.
|4VAC15-90-510
|Game: Deer. Elk hunting within the Elk Management Zone. (New)
|4VAC15-90-520
|Game: Deer. Special provisions for hunting elk within the Elk Management Zone. (New)
|4VAC15-90-530
|Game: Deer. Special elk hunting license – random drawing license program. (New)
|4VAC15-90-540
|Game: Deer. Special elk hunting license – Landowner License Program. (New)
|4VAC15-90-550
|Game: Deer. Special elk hunting license – Conservation License Program. (New)
|4VAC15-270-10
|Game: Firearms. Size rifles for hunting bear and deer.
Chronic Wasting Disease Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-90-10
|Game: Deer. Open season; generally.
|4VAC15-90-89
|Game: Deer. Earn a buck (EAB).
|4VAC15-90-260
|Game: Deer. Hunting with dogs prohibited in certain counties and areas.
|4VAC15-50-110
|Game: Bear. Use of dogs in hunting bear.
|4VAC15-90-293
|Game: Deer. Unauthorized cervid parts, excretions, and carcass importation, movement, possession, and use.
Deer & Muzzleloader Hunting Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-90-70
|Game: Deer. Archery hunting.
|4VAC15-90-80
|Game: Deer. Muzzleloading gun hunting.
|4VAC15-50-71
|Game: Bear. Muzzleloading gun hunting.
|4VAC15-90-90
|Game: Deer. Bag limit, bonus deer permits and special antlerless provision for youth hunters.
|4VAC15-90-91
|Game: Deer. General firearms season either-sex deer hunting days.
Harvest Reporting Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-90-231
|Game: Deer. Validating tags and checking deer by licensee or permittee.
|4VAC15-50-81
|Game: Bear. Validating tags and checking bear and tooth submission by licensee or permittee.
|4VAC15-240-81
|Game: Turkey. Validating tags and checking turkey by licensee.
|4VAC15-90-241
|Game: Deer. Checking deer by persons exempt from license requirement or holding a license authorization number.
|4VAC15-50-91
|Game: Bear. Checking bear and tooth submission by persons exempt from license requirements or holding a license authorization number.
|4VAC15-240-91
|Game: Turkey. Checking turkey by persons exempt from license requirement or holding a license authorization number.
Bear & Wild Turkey Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-50-120
|Game: Bear. Bear hound training season.
|4VAC15-240-20
|Game: Turkey. Open season; certain counties and areas; two-week season.
|4VAC15-240-32
|Game: Turkey. Open season; certain counties and areas; six week season.
|4VAC15-240-40
|Game: Turkey. Open Season; spring season for bearded turkeys.
|4VAC15-240-60
|Game: Turkey. Archery hunting.
Rabbit Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-200-30
|Game: Rabbits and Hares. Trapping with box traps.
|4VAC15-200-11
|Game: Rabbits and Hares. Unauthorized wild rabbit carcass importation and possession. (New)
|4VAC15-200-12
|Game: Rabbits and Hares. Disposal of wild rabbit parts. (New)
Wildlife Diversity Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-20-130
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Endangered and threatened species; adoption of federal list; additional species enumerated.
|4VAC15-30-40
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: Importation, Possession, Sale, Etc., of Animals. Importation requirements, possession, and sale of nonnative (exotic) animals.
|4VAC15-360-60
|Fish: Aquatic Invertebrates, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Nongame Fish. Prohibit the sale of salamander and madtom species.
|4VAC15-360-10
|Fish: Aquatic Invertebrates, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Nongame Fish. Taking aquatic invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles and nongame fish for personal use.
Lands & Access Program Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-20-100
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Prohibited Use of Vehicles on Department-Owned Lands.
|4VAC15-20-150
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Structures on department-owned lands and national forest lands.
|4VAC15-20-151
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Manipulation of vegetation on department-owned land. (New)
|4VAC15-20-152
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Target shooting on department-owned lands. (New)
Definitions & Miscellaneous Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-20-240
|Definitions and Miscellaneous: In General. Use of drones for certain activities prohibited.
General Regulations
|VAC
|Title
|4VAC15-40-220
|Game: In General. Use of deadfalls prohibited; restricted use of snares.
|4VAC15-40-240
|Game: In General. Animal population control.