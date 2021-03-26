New Book: Messages for Graduates

Knowledge Is Power!

What You Need to Know Now!

“This day,” the “now” day, is the day of opportunity!” — Rodney Bond

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” – Søren Kierkegaard. You can reflect on the past, and plan for the future, but you only have “now” to do anything. “This day,” the “now” day, is the day of opportunity! – Rodney Bond.

This book begins by addressing how important reflecting on the past is when planning the future. This is followed by an affirmation of each person’s special place in a vast universe. Next is the importance of continuing to self-educate, and the need to surround themselves with like-minded people. The book then addresses specific topics such as decision making, positive thinking, and investment strategies. The last part of the book wraps up with discussions on multiple topics of current interest to young adults including herd immunity, theories of evolution, climate change, neuroscience, and religion.

The author, Rodney Bond, served in the Air Force, then worked as an engineer, and then as a high school teacher. As a high school teacher in Texas, Rodney coached student teams to Regional Championships in Academic Decathlon, and to State Championships in Science. In 2010 Rodney was named the MIT High School Inspirational Teacher of the Year. In 2011, Rodney was selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars.

This book is available at Amazon, Barnes&Noble, and Books-A-Million.

