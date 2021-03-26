Self-published debut by British author wins prestigious American business book award
'Wonder Leads' the self-published debut by Dave Holloway has been awarded a silver medal in the Sales category at the Axiom Business Book Awards 2021.
Winning such a coveted award not only validates the Wonder Leads approach but furthers our goal of spreading positive communication. I don't think that's ever been more important than it is right now.”LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UK, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to their website, the US-based Axiom Business Book Awards are the largest and most respected critical guidepost for business books in today's new world of publishing. These prestigious and competitive awards are presented in 25 business categories and serve as the premier list to help readers discover new and innovative works. Axiom Award-winning books will help readers understand changing trends and technologies affecting the business world and point out opportunities in our complicated new economy.
Past Axiom medalists include international best-sellers 'Predictably Irrational' by Dan Ariely (Nobel prize-winning behavioural economist), 'Principles' by Ray Dalio (founder of Bridgewater Associates), and 'Ego is the Enemy' by Ryan Holiday (multi-bestselling author).
The 89 medalists include Harvard Professors, New York Times best-selling authors, and CEO's of multi-million-dollar corporations. Winners were chosen from more than 500 entrants submitted by some of the world's leading business publishers, including Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House and Harper Collins.
Wonder Leads is a business development framework specifically designed for positive small businesses, freelancers and sales professionals, who need to approach potential customers but don't want to sacrifice their time, money or integrity. It is centred around high-quality, individually personalised video delivered via LinkedIn, where it's proved to be nearly 20x more effective than cold calling at generating warm leads.
"Business success demands that leaders keep adjusting and growing,"
said Axiom Awards founder Jerrold Jenkins.
“This year’s Axiom Award-winning books demonstrate the power of books to inform and to inspire, and help us get through challenging times."
The Axiom medal is the second award-recognition for Wonder Leads in as many weeks, having recently been shortlisted for Sales & Marketing Book of the Year at the Business Book Awards 2021.
Commenting on his award, Holloway said:
"I am over the moon. Wonder Leads was only released in November 2020, and it was a last-minute decision to enter the Axioms, driven more by curiosity than any real expectation of winning."
Holloway continued,
"When I wrote the book, my main motivation was to help small business owners like myself; those who have struggled with business development because the traditional methods are either too miserable, too expensive, too time-consuming or too ineffective. Winning such a coveted award not only validates the Wonder Leads approach but furthers our goal of spreading positive communication. I don't think that's ever been more important than it is right now.".
Wonder Leads is an Amazon #1 best-seller and is available from all major outlets in Print, eBook and Audiobook formats. 1% of all Wonder Leads sales are donated to organisations that support positive communication. For more information, visit wonderleads.com.
