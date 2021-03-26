COVID-19: How Will European Banks Fare?
Shekhar Aiyar ; Mai Chi Dao ; Andreas A. Jobst ; Aiko Mineshima ; Srobona Mitra ; Mahmood Pradhan
March 26, 2021
This paper evaluates the impact of the crisis on European banks’ capital under a range of macroeconomic scenarios, using granular data on the size and riskiness of sectoral exposures. The analysis incorporates the important role of pandemic-related policy support, including not only regulatory relief for banks, but also policies to support businesses and households, which act to shield the financial sector from the real economic shock.