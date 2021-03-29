Global Medical Waste Management Market Trends, Strategies, & Opportunities In The Medical Waste Management Market 2021

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical waste management market is expected to reach $18.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The rise in the use of disposable medical products in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the medical waste management market.

The medical waste management market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.

Recycling is expected to become a key trend in medical waste management. The ongoing medical supplies shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the need for more sustainable and recycling of medical products. Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, which was approved in April 2020 by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), uses hydrogen peroxide for decontamination of N95 respirators and PPE kits.

The global medical waste management market is further segmented based on type, treatment, services, waste generator and geography.

By Type: Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste, Non-Hazardous Waste, Sharps, Pharmaceutical, Radioactive, Others.

By Treatment: Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others.

By Services: Onsite Services, Offsite Services.

By Waste Generator: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others.

By Geography: The global medical waste management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical waste management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical waste management market, medical waste management market share, medical waste management market players, medical waste management market segments and geographies, medical waste management market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical waste management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Medical Waste Management Market Organizations Covered: Waste Management (WM), Citiwaste, Sanpro Waste, MedPro Waste Disposal, Sharps Compliance, BioServeUSA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

