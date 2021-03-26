Global Organ Preservatives Market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.8% to reach over USD 427 million in 2027
Global Organ Preservatives Market by Solution, by Preservation Technique and Region: Premium Insights, Key Players Review & COVID 19 Impact Analysis 2015 - 2027PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organ transplantation has witnessed rapid technological advancements over the past two decades and has become one of the proffered choices for patients suffering from critical illness owing to end-stage organ disease. Despite a constant appeal from the hospitals, government, and healthcare institutes, the number of organ donators is low and growing at a low pace. This makes it very important to well preserve whichever organs are received from donors for the benefit of patients waiting for the same. In doing so, organ preservation is of very critical importance and needs to be carried out carefully. Organ preservation is very important to keep the function and tissue of organs intact until it gets transplanted into the receiver’s body. Global Organ Preservatives Market was valued at around USD 22 million in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.8% to reach over USD 427 million in 2027.
The growing elderly population provides huge opportunities for healthcare providers to increase their market share. In 2019, an estimated 1billion people were aged 60 or older—8 percent of the world’s population. By 2050, this number is expected to nearly triple to about 2 billion, representing 15 percent of the world’s population.
Although more developed countries have the oldest population profiles, the vast majority of older people—and the most rapidly aging populations—are in less developed countries. Between 2010 and 2050, the number of older people in less developed countries is projected to increase more than 250 percent, compared with a 71 percent increase in developed countries. The elderly are more susceptible to chronic diseases and organ failures due to many reasons. So an increase in the aging population leads to a higher prevalence of organ transplantation. Therefore, the demand for organ preservatives is expected to shoot up in the years to come.
By type, the global Organ Preservatives market is segmented into Custodiol HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution, PERFADEX, HypoThermosol, Others (Life, Human BioSystems (HBS) Solution, siRNA Transplant Solutions, etc.). Custodial HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution dominated the global primary hyperoxaluria drugs market with over 40% share in 2019. It is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
By preservation technique, the global Organ Preservatives market is segmented into Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation (HPP), Static Cold Storage (SCS), and Others. The static Cold Storage (SCS) segment dominated the global primary hyperoxaluria drug market with over 45% share in 2019. Demand for clinics is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
However, the High cost of organ transplantation has resulted in a major setback for the organ preservatives market.
The global Organ Preservatives market is dominated by Europe. Europe accounted for over 40% share in 2019. A large number of donors due to widespread awareness among people regarding organ donations and deep penetration of organ preservation facilities supported and funded by the government are major growth driving factors for this industry in the region. However, Asia Pacific is also expected to advance at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.
Major companies analyzed in the report include but not limited to Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., BioLife Solutions, and Others. The global Organ Preservatives market is moderately fragmented with few handfuls of large companies. The top five companies accounted for a one-third share of the total revenue generated by this industry.
Segmentation
Organ Preservatives Market by Solution, 2015 – 2027 Revenue (USD Million)
• Custodiol HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution
• PERFADEX
• HypoThermosol
• Others (Life, Human BioSystems (HBS) Solution, siRNA Transplant Solutions, etc.)
Organ Preservatives Market by Preservation Technique, 2015 – 2027 Revenue (USD Million)
• Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation (HPP)
• Static Cold Storage (SCS)
• Others
Organ Preservatives Market by Region, 2015 – 2027 Revenue (USD Million)
• North America
o the United States
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Russia
o Italy
o Spain
• the Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o South Korea
o India
o Southeast Asia
o Australia
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Chile
o Peru
• Middle East and Africa
o Egypt
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Turkey
o Israel
Organ Preservatives Market by Company, 2018 – 2019 Revenue (USD Million)
• Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• XVIVO Perfusion AB
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• BioLife Solutions
• Others
