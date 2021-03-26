Hong Kong’s mesmerizing ‘cocoon’ buildings

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNHong Kong

Enveloped in sheets of blue, green and yellow, the towers in Peter Steinhauer’s photographs possess an almost sculptural quality. These temporary facades may serve a practical purpose, but their vibrant colors and geometric surfaces produce a mesmerizing contrast with the surrounding skyline.

The sight of buildings draped in bright nylon mesh is a common one in Hong Kong. Construction companies use the fabric to keep debris from falling to the ground. Workers also continue to use bamboo scaffolding, which serves as a frame for the colorful wraps.

A close-up shot shows the nylon sheets supported by bamboo scaffolding. Credit: Peter Steinhauer

American photographer Peter Steinhauer has been documenting these construction sites for more than 20 years. He refers to them as “cocoons,” alluding to the metamorphosis that buildings undergo while enclosed.

Steinhauer’s varied compositions offer a new perspective on one of the world’s most photogenic…