Commission Accepting Applications for 10th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the 10th Judicial District, which covers Bradley, Polk, McMinn, and Monroe Counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Lawrence H. Puckett, effective July 1, 2021.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 10th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application, in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions are on our website at http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold this hearing virtually via video conference using Zoom on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts. The hearing will also be streamed to the Chancery Courtroom at the McMinn County Courthouse located at 6 E. Madison Avenue, Athens, TN 37303. All visitors who want to attend the livestream at the McMinn County Courthouse must check-in with building security, provide a valid government-issued ID, and follow all building-mandated COVID-19 protocols for admission to the building.

Those who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conferencing to verbally address the Commission to express their objection concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4 p.m. CDT on Thursday, April 29, 2021 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the video conference.

For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources