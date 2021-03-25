Learn to Hunt Wild Turkeys, Virtual Workshops Begin March 31

CONTACT: Joshua Mackay: (603) 271-0459 Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619 March 25, 2021

Concord, NH – If you have ever been interested in learning about turkey hunting, or want to brush up on some of the finer points, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and the Granite State’s local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) have developed a series of virtual webinars to help turkey hunters of all skill levels get ready for opening day. The spring 2020 turkey harvest was the largest ever recorded, and the 2021 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1 and runs through May 31, promises to be equally as exciting.

The Learn to Hunt Turkeys series of webinars will be conducted using the Zoom platform, and each installment starts at 7:00 p.m. Those new to the sport will benefit most from attending all four free webinars; those with more experience may join the specific sessions that will enhance their experience and success afield. From biology and behavior to calling and tactics, this series of virtual learning experiences offers something to all future and current turkey hunters.

Wednesday, March 31: Wild Turkey Biology, Behavior, and Turkey Hunting Regulations Join NHFG and NWTF experts to learn about the restoration of the Eastern wild turkey and their status in New Hampshire. New Hampshire’s turkey biologist will examine the life history and behavior of the wild turkey and share with attendees how this understanding of turkey biology will help hunters succeed this May. A Conservation Officer will also be on hand to review relevant hunting regulations and answer key turkey hunting questions. To join this first session:

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84452402590 Or via Telephone Dial 1 646 876 9923 Webinar ID: 844 5240 2590

Thursday, April 1: Preparing for the Hunt NWTF staff and volunteers will explain how to plan and execute preseason scouting, the best ways to use game cameras to enhance scouting efforts, the essential hunting gear required in the field, and an explanation of the critical steps to patterning shotguns. To join this second session:

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85300689476 Or join via telephone dial:1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 853 0068 9476

Tuesday, April 6: Turkey Calls and Calling Tips Avid turkey hunters from NWTF will demonstrate how to use a variety of turkey calls, including box calls, pot calls, mouth calls, and wing bone calls and how they are used to locate turkeys and call in gobblers. If you have ever wonder what a turkey is saying, the pros will decode a variety of turkey vocalizations. To join this third session:

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87880526259 Or join via telephone dial 1 301 715 8592 Webinar ID: 878 8052 6259

Thursday, April 8: Turkey Hunting Tips and Tactics Join NWTF staff and volunteers as they clarify how to take the information collected during pre-scouting efforts and apply it to a successful hunt. The experts will explain how and where to set up for the hunt once you find a turkey. Effective use of decoys will also be covered. Tips on when to call (and when not to call) and how to proceed without scouting will also be part of this capstone presentation. To join this final session:

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81374668120 Or Telephone: Dial: US: +1 646 876 9923 Webinar ID: 813 7466 8120

To learn more about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hunter Education program visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html.

To learn more about the National Wild Turkey Federation visit www.nwtf.org.