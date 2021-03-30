Arctic Spas Featured On World's Greatest TV National Program

Arctic Spas, a Hot Tub manufacturer based out of Thorsby, Canada, has been chosen by the renowned, national TV program, The Worlds Greatest.

Customer needs, innovative engineering, Employee dedication and our amazing Dealer Network is the foundation of our success and we are proud to be to be featured by the World’s Greatest”
— Dennis Kellner, President of BFM and BFU

THORSBY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that from all the Hot Tub Manufacturers from around the World Arctic Spas was chosen to be featured on the National TV Program “World’s Greatest” based in Florida.

The Production Team came to tour our facility and shoot the segment September of 2020. They were impressed with our operation and the segment aired in March and we have received a great reception.

Dennis Kellner, President of BFM and BFU say “Customer needs, innovative engineering, Employee dedication and our amazing Dealer Network is the foundation of our success and we are proud to be chosen in our industry to be featured by the World’s Greatest”

Blue Falls Manufacturing, the builder of the Arctic Spas brand that is represented all over the World with a 150+ Dealer Network and has 3 production facilities in Thorsby, AB Canada - Breton, AB Canada and Spokane, WA USA.

Check out our segment on the show starting at 11 minutes 15 seconds in! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tr_OdZGeibs&t=676s

