St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/35/2021 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vershire, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Earl Robinson

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

VICTIM: William Carroll

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/25/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault in Vershire. Further investigation revealed that Earl Robinson assaulted William Carroll with a baseball bat. Earl was subsequently arrested and released on court ordered conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Orange Criminal Court on 03/26/2021.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/26/21 / 12:30PM

COURT: Orange Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.