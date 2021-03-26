Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B401092

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 25, 2021 / 1802 hours

LOCATION: Hannaford / Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Joanne Davis

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 25, 2021, at approximately 1802 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks responded to a reported retail theft at the Hannaford Supermarket in the Town of Rutland.

 

A female matching the description of the shoplifter was located behind the Hampton Inn. Further investigation revealed that the female, identified as Joanne Davis, had taken numerous items from the Hannaford supermarket that were not paid for.

 

The unpaid for items were recovered and Davis was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to answer to the offense of retail theft.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: May 10, 2021 / 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft



