Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401092
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 25, 2021 / 1802 hours
LOCATION: Hannaford / Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Joanne Davis
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 25, 2021, at approximately 1802 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks responded to a reported retail theft at the Hannaford Supermarket in the Town of Rutland.
A female matching the description of the shoplifter was located behind the Hampton Inn. Further investigation revealed that the female, identified as Joanne Davis, had taken numerous items from the Hannaford supermarket that were not paid for.
The unpaid for items were recovered and Davis was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to answer to the offense of retail theft.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: May 10, 2021 / 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.