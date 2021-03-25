Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,989 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Texas Community Bank

March 25, 2021

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Texas Community Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent Prohibition against Adriana Montemayor Former employee Texas Community Bank, Laredo, Texas Misappropriation of bank funds

Enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Texas Community Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.