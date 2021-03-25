Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Texas Community Bank
March 25, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Texas Community Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent Prohibition against Adriana Montemayor Former employee Texas Community Bank, Laredo, Texas Misappropriation of bank funds
Enforcement actions can be searched for here.
