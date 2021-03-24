Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PA Senate Democrats to Hold Hearing on the Effects of COVID-19 on the PA Housing Crisis

Philadelphia, PA − March 24, 2021 −  At the request of state Senators Vincent Hughes (D- Philadelphia), Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia), and Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the housing crisis here in Pennsylvania. Experts, advocates, and those who have experienced housing insecurity will testify on what we can do to improve this crisis across the Commonwealth as we recover from this global pandemic.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9 a.m.  It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

