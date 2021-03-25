Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,955 in the last 365 days.

Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for April

Idaho Fish and Game will stock approximately 1,950 catchable-sized rainbow at the following locations in April:

Location  Week Stocked Number of Trout
Hayden Cr. Pond April 12-16 600
Hyde Cr. Pond April 12-16 200
Kids Cr. Pond April 26-30 550
Hayden Cr. Pond April 26-30 600

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

You just read:

Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for April

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.