Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for April

Idaho Fish and Game will stock approximately 1,950 catchable-sized rainbow at the following locations in April:

Location Week Stocked Number of Trout Hayden Cr. Pond April 12-16 600 Hyde Cr. Pond April 12-16 200 Kids Cr. Pond April 26-30 550 Hayden Cr. Pond April 26-30 600

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.