HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 25, 2021

122 New COVID-19 Cases and One Death Reported Today.

DOH reports 122 new cases of coronavirus today. Three deaths were also reported.

O‘ahu

1 female, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, died at home

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 23, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 84 22,745 Hawai‘i 12 2,404 Maui 20 2,679 Kaua‘i 0 188 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 110 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 911 Total Cases 122 29,071++ Deaths 1 458

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/19/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui 21, O‘ahu-20, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

Free Rapid COVID-19 Testing at UH West O‘ahu on Prince Kuhio Day

DOH is teaming up with the University of Hawai‘i to offer 200 free COVID-19 rapid tests at UH West O‘ahu in Kapolei tomorrow, which is a state holiday in honor of Prince Kuhio. State Laboratories Division Director Edward Desmond said, “Testing is free and open to residents and visitors of all ages, with or without symptoms. Last weekend the site had a great turnout of 280 people and we welcome the public to another opportunity to get tested.”

DOH will be administering the tests from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those choosing to get tested are asked to anticipate a minimum 30-minute wait time and rapid results can be expected in about 15 minutes. Free parking will be available on campus. Walk-ins will be accepted, or you may request an appointment via email [email protected] or [email protected]

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations : DLIR Announces Partial Closure of Call Center DLIR announced today that the general call queue at its Hawai‘i Convention Center call center is unavailable today, after someone tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer that works in the ballroom tested positive yesterday. DLIR is conferring with DOH and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines in response to the positive test. DLIR expects to resume normal operations on its next business day, which is Monday, March 29, 2021. DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio said, “We have sent home 85 staff, initiated contract tracing, arranged for deep cleaning, and are taking an abundance of caution per DOH and OSHA guidance in response to the situation. This is yet another reminder that we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, and we have to ensure the safety of our public servants who continue to provide critical services.”

Individuals with inquiries regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, employers, and those reporting fraud or identity theft may still call for assistance. To view more: http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/news/dlir-announces-partial-closure-of-call-center/

Department of Public Safety : Two WCCC Staff Positive, Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Two (2) Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) employees have reported positive test results to the facility. The employees last worked March 23, 2021. No WCCC inmates have reported symptoms but as a precaution the facility has enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement. DOH has initiated contact tracing. WCCC is coordinating mass testing with the assistance of the Hawai‘i National Guard. The facility staff sanitized the spaces where the employees worked.

The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports one (1) negative inmate test result. The active positive inmate total remains unchanged at three (3). The one (1) hospitalized MCCC inmate returned to the facility today. The O‘ahu Community Correctional center reports 47 negative inmate test result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority : February 2021 Visitor Statistics

In February 2021, a total of 235,283 visitors traveled to Hawai‘i compared to 828,056 visitors a year ago, according to preliminary statistics released by HTA’s Tourism Research Division. The average daily census showed that there were 90,776 visitors in Hawai‘i on any given day in February 2021, compared to 250,052 visitors per day in February 2020. To read the full press release: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/7020/february-2021-visitor-statistics.pdf

Pre-Clear Program Expansion In anticipation of increased travel to the Hawaiian Islands during the upcoming summer months, Gov. David Ige and his Hawai‘i Safe Travels team have led an effort to establish and expand Pre-Clear programs with domestic and international airline partners that allow travelers to confirm compliance with the Safe Travels program prior to departure and bypass mandatory airport screenings upon arrival. The pre-clearance option not only helps keep Hawaiʻi communities safe, but also streamlines the arrival process, providing travelers peace of mind and confidence in booking a trip to the Hawaiian Islands. To view more: https://media.gohawaii.com/state-hawaii-and-airline-carriers-partner-expand-pre-clear-programs-ease-summer-travel

18,739 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday Yesterday, a total of 18,739 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 12,728 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,764 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

