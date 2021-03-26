DOT News Release: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 27 – APRIL 2

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU TO MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 6, Main Street and Honoapiilani Highway, on Friday, March 26 and Monday, March 29, through Wednesday, March 31, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, March 30, through Thursday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

— HOBRON AVENUE (ROUTE 32A) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hana Highway and Perimeter Road, on Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) KAHULUI

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions near mile marker 2, Kahului Beach Road, on Wednesday, March 31, through Friday, April 2, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Friday, March 26 and Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

3) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

4) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 2.6, Ulalena Loop, on Friday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 30, through Thursday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

5) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 3, just past Twin Falls, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for culvert repair following the March floods.

6) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation.

7) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Friday, March 26 and Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36A) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 36A) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hana Highway and Keolani Place, on Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

—KUIHELANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 380) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 4, Dairy Road and Kuihelani Highway, on Friday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 31, through Friday, April 2, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

